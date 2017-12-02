Arundel set for another magical candlelight night

The festive season well and truly arrives in Arundel today.

The famous Arundel by Candlelight celebration is back for another year, starting with an all-day Christmas market.

Today will feature performances from local choirs, lighting of the Christmas tree, face painting, vintage fairground and much more.

For those driving into Arundel, the Mill Road car park will be free between 12pm and 7pm today.

For more information, visit the Arundel by Candlelight website.