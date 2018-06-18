Award-winning brewery has launched South Downs bitter

Award-winning microbrewery Langhams, based at Lodsworth, has released the first bottles of its classic South Downs Best Bitter to support work in the South Downs National Park (SDNP), including a campaign to raise funds for critical repairs on the South Downs Way national trail.

Five pence from every bottle sold will go to the SDNP Trust’s ‘Mend our Way’ campaign to fix broken sections of the trail.

The independent craft microbrewery, which produces cask conditioned real ales and keg beers, including Halfway to Heaven, Hip Hop and Arapaho, at its national park base, became the first corporate partner of the SDNP Trust, which launched last year.

Lesley Foulkes, the brewery’s co-founder, said: “We’re thrilled with our South Downs Best Bitter, which features a striking image inspired by the beautiful South Downs on its label. We are aiming to raise a significant amount over the next couple of years towards projects in the national park, including vital restoration of sections of the South Downs Way.”

She added: “We have welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with the trust to raise awareness of the fabulous countryside that surrounds us and to lead the way in raising funds to conserve the much-loved South Downs Way for future generations.”

The steam heated brewery is also creating an SDNP information point at the brewery and has signed up to its new ‘Cyclists and Walkers’ initiative.

Andy Gattiker, who manages the South Downs Way, said: “Langham Brewery are award-winning local producers, based right in the heart of the park – it would be hard to find a more natural partner. The new beer looks and tastes great and we are really grateful for their support to the ‘Mend Our Way’ appeal and other future work.

The launch of the new bitter comes hot on the heels of the brewery’s Triple XXX beer taking silver in the ‘Cask Champion Standard Mild and Brown Ales’ category at the SIBA National Independent Beer Awards 2018. Now the brewery is launching six new craft keg beers, including three unfiltered from its cask range.