Awards presented at Lurgashall Horticultural Club’s annual show

Lurgashall Horticultural Club hosted its annual show on Saturday, which was a great success despite fewer entries - a result of the recent weather.

The President’s Shield for highest number of points in the adult class was won by club president Laurence Reed, who also took home the Banksion Medal and the Prentice Salver. Jean Turnbill won the Ted Rogers trophy for any other vegetable, while Barbara Kinnear won the Centenary trophy for her stunning flower arrangement.

The award for best photograph went to Susanna Alwen, while Lin Davis received the award for the best handicraft. Stephanie Wood won the William rose bowl for any other flower, while Gillian Evans was awarded the Swannel Rose Bowl, the Mollie Aspinal Cup for Dahlias and the Black Salver for her sweet peas. Gary Sharp won the Morgan Cup for the best home made drink, and Gina Reed took home the Land Rose Bowl. Lin Davis took the Boxall Goblet for most points in the cookery classes as well as the Christian Tankard for the collection of vegetables, and Gillian Evans and Lin Davis jointly won the Orchard Park award for the best fruit exhibit The Junior Shield was won once again by Alice Monhemius with her drawing, and Irene Harden won the potato in a bag class with the heaviest weight.