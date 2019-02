Friends of Milland Store presented a cheque for £2,204 to Midhurst’s Macmillan Cancer Support, following the recent Christmas Bazaar held at Milland Village Hall.

The event was supported by a variety of local and interesting stall holders as well as a steady stream of shoppers all of whom contributed to make the event such a success. Monies will be used to support the Midhurst service, which currently has more than 500 patients in and around the area.