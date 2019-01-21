Bed and food offered to rough sleepers by district council

Rough sleepers have been invited to Genlogie House and offered a bed and dinner up to, and including Thursday (January 24).

Posting on social media, Arun District Council said: "From today (Monday January 21) up to and including Thursday January 24, rough sleepers can present at Glenlogie (address below) from 6.30pm for a bed and light supper. Last access will be 10.30pm."

Rough sleepers have been invited to attend Glenlogie Basement, Glenlogie House, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 2JT.

Stonepillow has said the best way to support homeless people is by supporting the charities which 'can help rebuild their lives'. A spokesman for the charity said: "We understand that when people see someone homeless on the streets. that they want to do something to help. Ultimately, it's down to the individual if they decide to give money or food to someone, but it is the long-term support that is really going to make a difference.

“We have created cards that members of the public can give to people who are homeless with contact details for our Hubs and maps of how to find them. We also encourage people to report someone who is rough sleeping via Streetlink, using their app or website www.streetlink.org.uk.”

The charity has said it works with more than 130 people every day and offers food, clothes, showers, laundry facilities, mental health support, housing options, benefits advice, support with substance misuse as well as referrals into Stonepillow hostels and accommodation.

There are two hubs — the Chichester Hub, Old Glassworks, St Cyriacs, Chichester, PO19 1AJ, which is open 9am-4pm seven days a week, and the Bognor Hub, Glenlogie, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1JT