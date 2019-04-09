Bethany Skinner death in Bognor: Police looking for man who may have information

Police are looking to speak to a man who may have information about the death of a 22-year-old woman in Bognor Regis.

Twenty-two-year-old Bethany Skinner was found unresponsive in the water by Bognor pier in the early hours of February 24. Three days later, Bethany was pronounced dead and police have been investigating the circumstances that led to her entering the water.

Arun Police said on social media: "We would like to speak to this man who may have important information that could help us in our investigation into the sad death of Bethany Skinner who died after going into the sea in Bognor Regis on February 24.

"This image is from CCTV at the end of Bognor Pier at around 1.45am when Bethany Entered the sea. The person may be a witness and we are appealing to him or anyone who knows him to contact us online or via 101 quoting Operation Palladium."

