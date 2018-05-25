Billingshurst bank site could become housing

Residents are being urged to have their say on plans to redevelop the former Barclay’s site in Billingshurst High Street.

The proposal, released for consultation by the parish council, show layouts for eight units at 84 High Street and the car park behind the site.

Designs show red brick walls and rectangular white balconies for the two-storey homes, which would require the existing building to be demolished.

Feedback can be sent to planning consultants Nicholas Taylor & Associates at 31 Windmill Street, London, W1T 2JN or to info@ntaplanning.co.uk.

Submissions will close on June 1.

Full details of the plans can be found on the parish council website.

