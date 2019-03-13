Billingshurst road closed for ‘urgent repairs’

An emergency road closure has taken place in Billinghurst after a gas network was damaged this afternoon (March 13).

SGN engineers have been forced to close part of Natts Lane to both pedestrians and vehicle as it carries out urgent repairs to its network.

The gas provider said the road had been closed between the junctions of Stane Street and Kenilworth Place for ‘safety reasons’.

It added it was too early to say when the road would re-open and diversions were in place.

A spokesman said: “We’re carrying out urgent repairs to our gas network in Natts Lane following third party damage earlier this afternoon.

“For everyone’s safety, we’ve needed to close Natts Lane between its junctions with Stane Street and Kenilworth Place to motorists and pedestrians. Signed diversions are in place.

“It’s still too early to say how long our work in Natts Lane will take to complete, but we are working as quickly and safely as possible to make the required repairs.”