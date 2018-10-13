Billingshurst Sainsbury’s re-opens following ram raid

Sainsbury’s in Billingshurst has re-opened after being badly damaged in a ram raid.

Police said three people ripped an ATM out of the wall at the store using a stolen JCB in the early hours of yesterday morning (October 13). For more on the incident read our previous story: ATM ripped from wall in ram raid at Billingshurst Sainsbury’s

The wall was badly damaged along with part of the roof which was left hanging over the entrance to the supermarket.

Sainsbury’s was forced to close due to the incident but the store confirmed it had reopened today.

Customers will be able to access the building through a temporary entrance at the front of the shop or as usual via the back entrance.

Police are still hunting for the thieves and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 114 of 12/10.

