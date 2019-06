A body has been found in Chichester canal, police have said.

Police responded to reports of a body in the canal at around 10.50am today (Thursday June 27).

Ambulances at the scene this morning

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Sussex Police received a report of a body in Chichester canal in Stockbridge Road at 10.50am on Thursday (June 27).

An area cordon has been put in place while the body, with the assistance of West Sussex Fire Service, is being retrieved."

More information to follow.