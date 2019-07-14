Bognor ambulance station collision: pictures show extent of damage

Sussex Police was called at 8.40am to the ambulance station in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, after the vehicle crashed through the bay doors and drove through the building before colliding with an internal wall and coming to a stop. The fire service is in the process of recovering the car.

1. #Sun Jul 14 11:59:30 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=Eddie Mitchell''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=freelance''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=A car has crashed into an ambulance station in Bognor Regis''[IPTC]Headline= A car has crashed into an ambulance station in Bognor Regis Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

2. #Sun Jul 14 11:59:39 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=Eddie Mitchell''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=freelance''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=A car has crashed into an ambulance station in Bognor Regis''[IPTC]Headline= A car has crashed into an ambulance station in Bognor Regis Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

3. #Sun Jul 14 11:59:51 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=Eddie Mitchell''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=freelance''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=A car has crashed into an ambulance station in Bognor Regis''[IPTC]Headline= A car has crashed into an ambulance station in Bognor Regis Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

4. #Sun Jul 14 11:59:59 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=Eddie Mitchell''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=freelance''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=A car has crashed into an ambulance station in Bognor Regis''[IPTC]Headline= A car has crashed into an ambulance station in Bognor Regis Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

View more