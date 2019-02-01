Bognor parkrun cancelled due to bad weather

A parkrun in Bognor which was due to be held in tomorrow morning has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust had organised a 5k-run in Hotham Park in Bognor Regis at 9am tomorrow to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

But the trust tweeted this evening to say that it had been cancelled.

This comes after much of the county has been blanketed in snow in recent days. Click here to see pictures taken by our readers of the impressive wintry scenes.

Runs happening similtaneously in Preston Park in Brighton and Shinewater Park in Eastbourne are still going ahead, the trust said.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust provides mental health and learning disability healthcare to people of all ages across Sussex.

It had teamed up with parkrun - which organise free, weekly timed 5K runs at locations all around the world - to organise the event.

Ahead of the event, Karen Hoskin, East Sussex care delivery service deputy director, said: “We know there are many benefits of running/ walking/volunteering and research has shown the impact parkrun can have on your mental health.

"We also know that people with mental health difficulties are more likely to die 20 years younger than the general population and that they are among the most socially excluded people in the UK, and social exclusion is associated with poorer physical and psychological health."