Bognor parkrun in memory of Arsenal fan draws a record number of runners in red

A memorial run for a mum-of-three who died of cancer saw nearly 430 people turn out to pay their respects at Hotham Park on Saturday.

Laura Bagnall, known as ‘Baggers’, was a well-known member of Bognor parkrun and died aged 57 on December 20.

In tribute to her stalwart support of Arsenal football club, runners, friends and colleagues among them, wore red for a special parkrun event.

Friend Lisa Wright, who ran several races with Laura, has described her ‘big personality and infectious sense of humour’.

She said they first met during the 2017 London Marathon when Laura was undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

She wrote: “Baggers had a love of life and an energy I have rarely seen elsewhere.

“She refused to let her illness define her and I can honestly say that on some occasions I forgot that it was a shadow hanging over her because she mentioned it so little.

“Despite everything, she kept signing up for races and sadly she couldn’t participate in several of them as her illness took its toll.

“I know that this was a source of great sadness and frustration for her as her running was such a huge part of her life.

“We saw Baggers for the last time on December 8 when we came down to run Bognor parkrun on her behalf and to visit her just before she went into the hospice. Everybody we met at parkrun was lovely and most of them knew her well.

“Baggers really was one of life’s great treasures and has left a huge mark on the world, along with three brilliant children who clearly adored her.

“My world is certainly an emptier place without her but we have all vowed to live life to the max, just as she did, and have adopted the slogan #bemorebaggers to keep her legacy alive. Sleep well dear friend.”

