Bognor Regis mum and teenage daughter take part in 'largest ever environmental lobby of Parliament'

A 13-year-old girl and her mum from Bognor joined over 12,000 people to call on MPs outside Parliament to urgently act on climate change.

According to Catholic aid agency CAFOD, more than 200 MPs came out in the 'largest ever' environmental lobby of Parliament yesterday (Wednesday, June 26), to meet with their constituents – who urged their MPs to pass 'ambitious new laws' that cut plastic waste, improve air quality and help stop the UK’s contribution to climate change by 2045.

SarahBeresford and her 13-year-old daughter Molly

Bognor resident Sarah Beresford and her 13-year-old daughter, Molly, joined in during the ‘The Time is Now’ climate lobby, to 'show their concern for the need to protect our common home'.

Sarah, a CAFOD volunteer, said: "Molly saw the advert for the lobby in our local parish newsletter and asked me if we could go. My first reaction was no way – I thought it would be terrifying to meet a MP - but I wanted to set a good example, and with the urgency of the issue, I decided I would get involved today.”

Molly continued: “I wanted to do something about climate change but as I am home-schooled, I couldn’t get involved in the school strikes and this was a good way to get involved.”

The climate lobby was organised by more than 100 organisations – members of the Climate Coalition - who 'believe now is the time to confront the climate crisis and show our politicians their constituents really do care about tackling climate change'.

CAFOD’s director, Christine Allen, said: "Humanity still has the ability to work together for our common home – and we joined with 12,000 others for the good of our shared family and world.

“Meeting with our MPs helps to bring a new hope and new vision, and we hope that the thousands of voices who united to raise their concern for our climate will send a strong message to Parliament.

“It is so powerful to see Catholics from all around England and Wales, including people from Bognor Regis, standing shoulder to shoulder with our sisters and brothers around the world.”