Bomb squad carry out controlled explosion on Medmerry Beach

A controlled explosion was carried out on Medmerry Beach this morning after an ordnance was found.

The Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team was called to the beach at 12.07pm on Friday to reports that an ordnance had been discovered, a spokesman said.

The explosion this morning. Photo: Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

The team located the ordnance and the beach was closed.

However the incoming tide did not leave enough time for the bomb squad to deal with the ordnance so, once it was covered with water, the team stood down, said the spokesman.

The Coastguard returned at low tide at 8.43am this morning (Saturday, January 26).

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was alerted and a controlled explosion was carried out at around 9.36am, confirmed the spokesman.

The ordnance on the beach. Photo: Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

The beach was then reopened to the public.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes and previous ordnance found on this beach has been found to be highly explosive so please do not touch it and dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard straight away!

“In an emergency out at sea, on the beach, or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!”

Because of flooding and erosion, the Environment Agency in 2011 constructed a flood bank which created a wetland and flooded the old bombing range, which is why old ordnance often washes up at Medmerry.

Photo: Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

SEE MORE: Calls to speed up restoration of historic statue in Priory Park

House of Fraser store manager thanks loyal Chichester customers on eve of closure

Praise for PC who tracked down puppy missing from Wales more than 200 miles away in Sussex