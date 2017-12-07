Boxgrove Priory Christmas Services

Boxgrove Priory is inviting everyone to join in the various Christmas Services for this year.
The list of services are below with the message that ‘there’s something for everyone this season’.
Full details can be found at www.boxgrovepriory.co.uk (01243 774045 / 01243 539836.
Christingle - December 10 (4pm)
Carols by Candlelight - December 17 (5.30pm)
CHRISTMAS EVE - Sunday December 24
Holy Communion - 8am
Community Mass - 10am
Christmas Eve Crib Service - 4pm
Confessions - 5pm
Solemn Midnight Mass - 11.30pm
CHRISTMAS DAY - Monday December 25
Holy Communion - 8am
Christmas Family Eucharist - 10am
HOLY FAMILY SUNDAY - Sunday December 31
Holy Communion - 8am
Community Mass - 10am
EPIPHANY - Sunday January 7
Holy Communion - 8am
Solemn Mass - 9.30am
Parish Mass - 11.15am