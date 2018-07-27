Boy aged three airlifted to hospital after parked car rolls off driveway

A three-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after a parked car rolled off a driveway.

A woman was also taken with him to St George’s Hospital in London following the incident in Henley, near Haslemere.

Officers were called to the scene at 9.15am this morning.

A parked car was reported to have rolled off a drive in Verdley Edge, Henley Hill, according to Sussex Police.

Emergency services attended the scene.

A woman, 37-years-old, and a three-year-old boy were taken by air ambulance to St George’s Hospital, London, police said.

A second child, eight-months-old, was unharmed in the incident.