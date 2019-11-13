Brave kitten mutilated in horrific attack in Sussex in running for animal charity’s Survior of the Year Award

SUS-190730-100225001

Woody defied the odds to make a miraculous recovery, despite vets fearing he would not make it.

He earned the name ‘Woody The Warrior’ due to his remarkable fighting spirit.

Local people rallied round to raise funds to help Woody’s owner Stephanie Woods pay for his treatment.

Stephanie said: “I cannot thank everyone who donated enough. They not only helped my kitten, but my six year old , who would be absolutely lost without his best friend.”

A judging panel, which included TV presenter Michaela Strachan, vet and TV presenter Judy Puddifoot and Love Island star Kady McDermott, had the difficult task of selecting six plucky pets from all the entries received and Woody was named among them.

