Breach's England into Commonwealth rugby sevens semis

Jess Breach and her England rugby sevens team-mates are into the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games.

The West Sussex star is one win away from a medal - and two away from gold - after England swept aside Wales with a 45-0 victory on the Gold Coast today.

It followed a mixed opening day when they beat Fiji and lost to Australia.

Knowing a win would secure their semi-final spot, England were ahead after 40 seconds through Deborah Fleming.

Natasha Hunt's quick tap penalty added to that opener, before a similar try from Emily Scarratt who also went quickly off a penalty, before Hunt's second of the game off the back of a scrum.

The fifth try came straight from the restart after half-time as Emily Scott gathered, dummied and raced through before Amy Wilson Hardy showed her pace around the outside twice towards the end as they racked up 45 points without conceding.

The semi-finals take place on Sunday, with England facing New Zealand at 2.21am our time.

Breach played for Chichester and Pulborough as a youngster and is now with Harlequins, and is a full England senior XV-a-side international.

England's men's sevens squad are also through to the semi-finals.