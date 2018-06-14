Brinsbury Show and Country Fayre to return

The Brinsbury Show and Country Fayre is set to return to Pulborough this weekend.

One of the highlights of the Chichester College calendar, the show – to be held at the college’s Brinsbury campus on Sunday, June 17 – offers a great day out that’s fun for all the family.

Animal lovers will particularly enjoy the companion dog show and terrier racing, meeting the handsome horses at the college’s equine centre, as well as a chance to take a walk on the wild side with some of the Brinsbury animals.

There will also be live music throughout the day, tractor and trailer rides, food and drink as well as a host of other attractions.

Andrew Green, principal at Chichester College and executive principal for the Chichester College Group, said: “We can’t wait to throw open the gates to our fantastic campus at Brinsbury. It’s always a great day out for all the family – we’ve got loads of activities and displays which are sure to keep everyone entertained, including the dog! And as it’s Father’s Day, why not treat Dad to a day at Brinsbury?”

The Brinsbury Show will be held from 11am-4pm, at the Brinsbury Campus on North Heath.

Entry costs £5, although under 16s get in for free. Some of the activities may incur additional costs.

To find out more, visit www.chichester.ac.uk/brinsbury-show.