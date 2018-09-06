Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming raises thousands

A Midhurst dog charity has hosted a big fundraising event in the Lodsworth village hall.

Every year, Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming hosts a fun dog show at the Lavant village hall.

ks180429-11 Mid Lodsworth Bulldog Event phot kate''Maz Keating from Lovabull showing Louise Rhoden a Bulldog bust.ks180429-11 SUS-180209-105545008

However, because of the event’s popularity, organisers decided that the show had outgrown this place and moved the event to the Lodsworth location for the first time.

Held on Saturday, September 1, the fun dog show was very well attended and welcomed lots of visitors.

Thousands of pounds were raised, which will go to supporting the charity’s work to rescue and rehome bulldogs.

The winner of the fun dog show received a hand made coat, made especially for the day, from judge Kelly Wells from Selsey.

ks180429-2 Mid Lodsworth Bulldog Event phot kate''Alice Hayes, seven with her dog Dexter.ks180429-2 SUS-180209-104951008

Tania Holmes, CEO and office manager for Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming, said: “This year, the 300 strong bulldog pilgrimage headed for Lodsworth where the 21st Annual Bulldog Picnic took place at their Village Hall and Sports Field.

“A record number of stalls attended this year’s event, and although hotter than anticipated the event has so far raised more than £8,500 for Bulldog Rescue the Rehoming.

“Taking over Lodsworth Village was something I was a little wary of, but every local we spoke to was so friendly and welcoming that we hope to go back there for next year’s event too.”

Bulldog Rescue is a national charity helping more than 200 bulldogs every year.

ks180429-4 Mid Lodsworth Bulldog Event phot kate''One of the busy stalls at the event.ks180429-4 SUS-180209-105101008

As a breed that has recently grown in popularity its services are being called upon more and more so every penny counts towards the running of the charity which is run by a staff base of four, with more than 90 volunteers around the UK.

To find out more about Bulldog Rescue please visit the web site at www.bulldogrescue.org.uk.