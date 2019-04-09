Business booming for young entrepreneurs at Midhurst

Budding young businessmen and women from Midhurst Rother College were given a major boost when they were presented with two awards for their company.

The Young Enterprise team from the Midhurst academy was celebrating after its successful day at the Young Enterprise Showcase Final, which was held last week, where it received the two awards, which included the prestigious Arun and Chichester ‘Company of the year’ accolade.

A spokesman for Midhurst Rother College said: “This is an amazing achievement for the students, who only set up business in January – four months later than the other teams entered.”

The Midhurst team, which called its business Sussex Candle Company, was faced with the challenge of completing a variety of tasks at the showcase final.

These included submitting a company report, giving a presentation on its business and progress so far, setting up a trade stand to showcase the product and answering questions on all aspects of the running of the company.

The company produces and sells hand poured eco-friendly soy wax scented candles in a range of scents such as black pepper and sandalwood, sweet vanilla and soft rose.

The jubilant team was hoping to increase its sales even further ahead of Mother’s Day with the production of a special pink champagne scent.

On its website, the team said: “We are an economic candle manufacturer based in Midhurst.

“We are dedicated to producing the highest quality eco soya scented candles in the land.

“Our craft hands-on team works around the clock to bring you, our loyal customers, our great product.”

The team received a further award recognising its progress and achievement in memory of Ivor Page, former chairman of Arun Young Enterprise.

Sussex Candle is are now through to the county final on May 1.