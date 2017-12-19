B&Q issue urgent recall for ‘fire risk’ remote control plugs

B&Q have issued an urgent recall for a batch of remote control on/off plug adapters which could pose a potential fire risk.

The ‘Remote Control On/Off Set Twin Pack’ comes with a remote control so you can turn plugs in hard-to-reach places on and off.

Commonly used with domestic appliances, TVs and stereos - at this time of year some customers may use the devices with Christmas tree lights and other festive decorations.

B&Q says a potential fire risk has been identified with the product which could cause excessive heat build-up in the plug of some units. In some circumstances, this could cause items in contact with the plug to ignite.

The products were on sale between September 2014 and November 2017 and anyone who purchased one is advised to stop using it immediately and return it to their local B&Q store, where a refund will be issued. You can also call the helpline on 0300 303 4482 if you have any queries.

The affected products are REMOTE CONTROL ON/OFF SET TWIN - Barcode 5052931395033 and REMOTE CONTROL ON/OFF SET TRIPLE - Barcode 4895130705675.