Bepton woman who swapped marketing to become a farmer is up for an award

A Bepton woman is a finalist in the 2018 British Farming Awards.

Laura Hodgkins, also known as Girl About the Farm, is in the running for Digital Innovator of the Year.

Laura, who runs a blog, said: “After being nominated for the awards, I decided that I would give the award entry a go. I never thought I’d make it as a finalist.

“It’s so exciting and really nice to have my blog recognised in such a strong category, just having my name up there with the other finalists is something I feel very proud of.”

On her website Laura said: “I’ve given up my life in marketing and advertising to become a full time farmer.

“My husband (Andy) and I have taken on a farm in the beautiful setting of the South Downs in Sussex and currently farm sheep and cattle.

“We live in a little yellow windowed cottage along with our whippet Juno, kelpie Joe, and collie Zac.

“This blog is a little space where I can share and document our everyday moments of what it’s like learning to be a farmer from scratch.

“Brought up as a ‘townie’ in a non farming family, adapting to farm life has been a steep learning curve for me and never in a million years did I think that I’d end up driving a tractor for a living.

“One thing I have learnt since being involved in farming is that it is a subject that everyone enjoys discussing – and are intrigued about.”

The 2018 British Farming Awards finalists were announced on Friday as part of a record-breaking year for the agricultural event, now in its sixth year.

The awards recognise the hard work, innovation and determination prevalent across Britain’s farming industry.

There are 60 finalists as part of this year’s event in 15 categories, recognising farming’s core sectors, including arable, beef, sheep, dairy and machinery, as well as acknowledging the vast array of farm diversifications emerging as farmers add value to their businesses.

The event also champions the role of agricultural students, new entrants coming into the industry and family farms.

The awards ceremony is at Birmingham on October 18 – www.britishfarmingawards.co.uk.