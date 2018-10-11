Business as usual with new twist at Midhurst stationery shop

It’s business as usual with a new twist at the popular stationery shop The Note Book in Midhurst, although there is a new face behind the counter.

Mark Aylward, who owns the premises with his mother Jean Walker and sister Michelle Hollness, has decided to take on the business after the previous tenant, Sharon Storey-Apps, gave it up to spend more time with her family.

But it’s a steep learning curve for Mark who was, until last summer, a computer science teacher at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) and he is adding his own touches to the established stationers.

“People were quite upset that the stationers shop was going, so I am carrying on with it. It’s a big change for me and a steep learning curve – I don’t think I will be having a day off for about five years – but I am enjoying it and people have been very friendly and welcoming.

“I have introduced plastic model kits and people tell me the next nearest is at Portsmouth or Dorking and, depending on feedback, I also plan to expand upstairs and start selling radio controlled cars and maybe even start a modelling club after school or perhaps on Saturdays late next year. I am waiting to see what people think about the idea before I go ahead.”