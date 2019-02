A women's clothing store in Chichester is closed for refurbishment, according to a notice on the shop's window.

The sign said Mistral, a retail chain producing 'own-label casualwear for women, plus footwear, jewellery and accessories', is having a 'shiny new re-fit' and will be 're-opening soon'.

Mistral store in South Street, Chichester

It added: "New collection coming soon.

"Can't wait? Shop our new collection online at www.mistral-online.com or visit our other stores."