Chichester computer store one of six to make staff redundant with 'immediate effect'

Chichester is one of six Solutions Inc. stores across the South East to have closed with 'immediate effect', according to its business advisory firm.

FRP Advisory LLP, which is assisting and advising the directors of Solutions Inc., said the company was forced to close all of its stores on February 18 due to cashflow difficulties.

A notice on the window of the store in South Street, Chichester confirmed its sudden closure. Read more here.

A spokesman said: "As a result of cashflow difficulties, the business was forced to close all six of its stores with immediate effect on 18th February 2019, with all 53 members of staff being made redundant."

Solutions Inc. provides repair services for Apple products and sells a range of tech goods from brands including Apple, Sonos, Beats, Bose and Sphero.

It has stores in Guildford, St. Albans, Chichester, Chelmsford, Bournemouth and Hove.

Ian Vickers, partner at FRP Advisory LLP, said: “Solutions Inc. is an experienced provider of technology products, and provides a reliable repair service for its customers.

"Unfortunately, the business has run into cashflow difficulties, and has had to cease trading as a result.

“Our priority is to provide support to employees and stakeholders impacted by the closures, as we look maximise returns to creditors.”

The spokesman said suppliers or distributors with any questions should email cp.brighton@frpadvisory.com.

It comes after Chichester's HMV closed with 'immediate effect' earlier this month and House of Fraser shut its doors for the last time at the end of January.

