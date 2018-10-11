Chichester ice rink for Christmas period planned for Priory Park

A temporary ice rink for the Christmas period could be installed in Chichester’s Priory Park.

The facility would be housed alongside a café and skate hire area within a marquee with a gently curved roof.

The proposals include seven festive food and drink concessions.

The ice rink, which would be run by Bognor Regis-based evens company SEK, would have a capacity for 188 skaters per session.

If approved it would operate from November 24 until January 6.

Chichester BID has supported the plans describing how the ice rink is a ‘great opportunity to attract a wider and different audience to the local area and link up with the BID’s programme of activities that we have planned for Christmas 2018’.

A planning application for a change of use for the area of the park south west of the Guildhall is due to be discussed by Chichester District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (October 17).

Planning officers said: “It is considered the proposal complies with development plan policies that seek to enhance the vitality of the city centre and to enhance its appeal as a visitor destination whilst protecting preserving the heritage assets and without detriment to the amenity of neighbouring properties, ecology or highway safety.”

