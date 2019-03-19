Chichester’s closed pubs – see what happened to city’s lost watering holes
Have you ever wondered what happened to the Chichester pubs that have come and gone over the decades?
Here, we take a look at some of those that have shut their doors and see what became of the once-loved locals. Let us know if we have missed any out.
The Bull Inn closed in 2015. A sign has since been put up outside for restaurant use. Google Street View. SUS-190318-175121001
Other 3rd Party
The Bush was situated at 16 The Hornet. Since its closure in 2012, it has been used as a sewing shop called Clothkits. Google Street View. SUS-190318-175302001
Other 3rd Party
The Chequers pub, which was situated in Oving Road, closed in 2012 following a fire. It has now been demolished. SUS-190318-175312001
Freelance
The Hope was situated on Spitalfield Lane. After closing in 2012, it became a Co-op store. Google Street View. SUS-190318-175201001
Other 3rd Party
View more