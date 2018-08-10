Furniture company reassures Chichester customers over delivery problems

Furniture company Feather & Black has reassured residents it has not gone into administration after readers complained about not receiving deliveries.

A spokesman for the company, with headquarters in Terminus Road, Chichester, said: “I can assure you Feather & Black have not gone into administration.

“Last year we were bought out of administration by Hilding Anders, and they are investing in Feather & Black on a number of key areas.

“One off which was opening a new store in Bath on the 26th May and we are currently transferring our warehousing and delivery to a new partner, ArrowXL.

“Unfortunately, this has resulted in some of our customers experiencing a slightly longer lead time on delivery. Which has increased the demand on our customer service team.”

The company has posted this statement on its website and on Facebook and Twitter:

“We are aware of the ongoing delivery problems some customers are experiencing and would like to offer our sincere and genuine apologies to those affected.

“Rest assured, we take the matter very seriously and our primary focus right now is to ensure the product you ordered is delivered to you as soon as possible.

“Since being acquired by The Hilding Anders Bedding and Mattress group we have been making some changes on the back of their investment into Feather & Black – one of which involves working with our new delivery partner, Arrow XL. As we finalise the movement of product from our previous warehouse to our new warehouse, we are working closely with Arrow XL to ensure customers are contacted with accurate delivery dates.

“We understand that some customers have also experienced difficulty getting through to our Customer Service team at this time. We’d like to apologise for this and assure you we are improving our telecom system and increasing the number of people answering calls.

“We recognise that this has been a frustrating period of time, and we thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Your custom is hugely important to us, and we hope to get this matter resolved as swiftly as possible.”