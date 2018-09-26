Great Ballard School wins 'Green Business of the Year'

Great Ballard School won the 'Green Business of the Year' award at a prestigious awards event this month.

At the Southern Business Awards earlier this month, the co-educational independent school was crowned 'Green Business of the Year' for its 'excellent work in not only educating children to understand and protect their environment, but also to carry that message forward'.

Hosting the event was Spirit FM's Vicky Edwards who said: "The thing that really stood out for the judges was that a new generation is learning the importance of recycling and of taking care of the environment."

She added: "We know now that the potential impact of ignoring the green issue is disastrous. As David Attenborough said, 'The question is, are we happy to suppose that our grandchildren may never be able to see and elephant except in a picture book?' At Great Ballard School the answer is an emphatic no, and they aren't content just to speak out, they are taking action."

Managing director at the school, Sue Jay said the ethos of the school has always been to respect the environment and enjoy nature.

She said: "I was honoured to accept the Green Business Award on behalf of Great Ballard School at the Southern Business Awards.

"The ethos of the school has always been to respect the environment and enjoy nature; this is achieved in many ways including our on-site Forest School educational programme."

The school also said it had launched a 'conservation club', a project led by a team of pupils known as the schools' 'green ambassadors'.

Sue added: "The aim of the club is to encourage out young people to become sustainability champions. The green ambassadors will be discovering ways to reduce the school's carbon footprint and will help roll out green initiatives across the school.

"This term they will be exploring sustainability, endangered species and global warming. The children have also told me of exciting plans to start a conservation garden, which they will begin creating in the start of the spring term."

Speaking at the event she said: "We do many things to try and protect the environment as much as possible. The students have masses of gardens to run around in.

"I think our children are very good and very protective of what they have around them."