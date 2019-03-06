Head chef for Jodie Kidd to open new restaurant

Johnny Stanford, who until recently was head chef at The Half Moon in Kirdford – owned by Jodie Kidd – has expressed his excitement for his next venture.

Johnny, who previously set up the critically acclaimed kitchen at Pascere in Brighton, is to head up new restaurant No.1 Broad Street in Cuckfield.

He has more than 16 years’ experience in Michelin-starred kitchens and is poised to bring his unique brand of produce led modern British food and relaxed fine dining to the village, a spokesman said.

In partnership with him is owner Philip Bunn, who was formally trained at the Park Lane Hotel, Ritz and later the Intercontinental Hyde Park. He will be managing front of house and will bring a ‘wealth of experience to the table’, said a spokesman.

Johnny, who lives in Worthing, said: “I’ve found a great partnership with Philip. This is an opportunity to cook the food I’m passionate about and have dedicated my career to.

“We intend to create no-holds-barred dishes, and create a unique and memorable experience to wow our guests.”

Head chef Johnny Stanford (left) and Philip Bunn

Philip said: “I am really excited about No.1 Broad Street, I was classically trained back in the 1980’s and worked alongside some household names, but I always had my own ideas on how a fine dining restaurant should work and I am looking forward to putting this into practice.

“I think Johnny and I will be a great team and bring a new dining experience to the village of Cuckfield and the Haywards Heath area.”

The 42-cover restaurant and private dining opens on Tuesday, March 26. The restaurant will be open for service on Tuesdays to Saturdays.

A spokesman added: “No.1 Broad Street is an early 19th century building with lots of character and atmosphere, in the picturesque village of Cuckfield. Featuring three interlinked rooms that will offer a relaxed and intimate dining experience, the team intend to bring a whole new culinary experience to the area, a historic building, with a modern kitchen and contemporary décor run by young professionals.”

For bookings and enquires visit www.1broadstreet.co.uk

Alternatively, email bookings@1broadstreet.co.uk or check out the restaurant’s social media channels; Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.