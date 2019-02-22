Home Instead Care is calling out to public for new carers

A home care company has relaunched a campaign to get more people caring for the elderly as demand for its services grow each day.

Last year Chichester and Bognor based company, Home Instead Senior Care, launched it’s ‘You Can Care’ campaign and as it was such a success the team are ready to launch the campaign again this year.

The team are looking to recruit 60 dedicated caregivers to join them since the company has grown 30 per cent in the past 12 months.

Statistics from Skills for Care, a trusted independent charity, estimates that 8 per cent of roles in adult social care are vacant, which gives an average of approximately 110,000 vacancies at any one time.

Owner of Home Instead Chichester, Simon McGee, said: “When we launched the ‘You Can Care’ campaign last year, we saw an upsurge in interest from people looking to join the care sector.

“As our population continues to age, we are continuing to build our team with kind and compassionate people who want to make a difference to the elderly in the local community.”

Caregiver Louise Jacobs has worked within the care industry for many years and is very proud to be a caregiver at Home Instead.

She said: “Fantastic company to work for, the professionalism care and compassion for the staff and clients is outstanding.”

For further details on becoming a caregiver visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/chichester-bognor-regis.