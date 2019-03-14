House of Fraser to have security hoarding for Chichester store

A landlord of House of Fraser in Chichester’s West Street has applied to put up security hoarding around the vacant shop, featuring a picture of Chichester Cathedral.

Savills Investment Management is proposing a ‘large monochrome image’ of the cathedral on the hoarding, which is intended to prevent access to the building while it is vacant.

Security hoarding planned at House of Fraser in Chichester. Planning document on application 19/00468/FUL

The application was received just two weeks before a break-in at the West Street unit where police found a man inside the former Army and Navy store.

It states: “The proposed design will significantly increase the visual interest in the surrounding area for the duration the retail unit is vacant, improving the overall attractiveness of the area for the high number of passing pedestrians and motorists.

“The hoarding is designed to prevent access to the building during its period of vacancy and is not considered to be contentious in any way.”

Chichester District Council’s Economic Development Service has said it supports the initiative.

Hoarding is planned for 12 to 18 West Street and the side of the store and rear entrance in 51 to 56 Tower Street, Chichester.

It does not include the adjoining part of the former department store at 11 West Street, which is owned by a second landlord, Mistletoe Properties.

The shop space at 11 West Street has permission to be returned to an independent store from St George’s House.

Savills Investment Management has previously said it would do everything it could to find alternative occupiers for the store after it closed on January 26 this year.

