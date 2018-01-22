Last orders at Lloyds Bar Chichester

Thursday will be the last chance to grab a famous Wetherspoon ‘curry club’ at Lloyds Bar in Chichester before it closes for good.

The final Wetherspoon burgers will be served and pints pulled this Sunday, January 28, before the doors of The Gatehouse shut in Chichester Gate the following day.

Wetherspoon is keeping the Dolphin and Anchor in West Street open and says jobs will be transferred.

It is understood the pub giant is not renewing the licence and it is not know if any business is already lined up to replace it.