Midhurst’s Richardson’s Travel goes into administration

Richardson’s Travel in Midhurst has closed down suddenly after going into administration.

The coach company, founded by Roger Richardson in Sheffield in 1976, has provided the Midhurst area with school transport and bus services for the last 30 years.

In a letter to parents, Bohunt School in Liphook said it had been sorry to learn the ‘sudden and unexpected news’ that the company had gone into administration on Tuesday of half term.

An update on its website added: “We are acutely aware of the disruption this will cause to many parents and students and have been working tirelessly with Hampshire County Council and several alternative providers to take all necessary actions to ensure that travel for the large number of our young people who rely on these bus routes is as unaffected as possible.

“We are happy to report that most of our students do have alternative transport provision in place, with immediate effect.

“Parents have been made aware by letter of the options available.”

Churcher’s College in Petersfield, which also has its transport provided by Richardson’s, has issued a similar notice to parents.

Richardson’s Travel grew to be a familiar sight in and around Midhurst, with its blue single - and double-deckers operating on school routes and private hire for day trips and tours.

When Roger Richardson died aged 64 in 2011, his widow Christine said she would continue running the company as his legacy.