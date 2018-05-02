New grants up for grabs for small businesses in Chichester

More than £70,000 is being made available to help small businesses in Chichester district.

The Enabling Grants scheme offers a way for businesses to apply for match funding of up to £2,500 for capital projects, or up to £1,500 for apprenticeship training.

Councillor Tony Dignum, leader of Chichester District Council, said: “Small businesses are important to our local economy.

“One of our priorities as a council is to improve and support the local economy.

“That’s why we have a grants programme to help small businesses.

“We know these grants can have a huge effect and be a real catalyst for growth. We hope this new round will provide another welcome boost.”

In total £71,428 is available as part of the scheme.

Capital projects could include: equipment to help fit out a health and beauty salon, an extractor fan system for a pub kitchen, or developing a new website.

These projects can be very costly for small businesses but can provide a huge benefit.

The availability of these new grants should give small businesses confidence to try something new and thereby enhance the entrepreneurial culture across the district, the council said.

Richard Dollamore from WHALEBACK architecture and planning said: “The grant has helped WHALEBACK to grow into a significant contributor in the region.

“We hope we can repay the investment through delivery of high quality projects that enhance the area.”

For more details, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/enablinggrantscheme.