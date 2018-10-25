Readers respond to House of Fraser closure

Here is what you had to say following Tuesday's news that House of Fraser confirmed it was closing on January 27.

Commenting on social media, readers expressed a range of views as residents, shoppers and former staff members.

Claire Pepper said: "It's a shame, but the store did seem to change after its revamp a couple of years ago. I used to buy kitchen stuff, Office brand shoes and Paperchase stationary in there, but these seem to have been replaced by overpriced All Saints gear and Jo Malone. It's just too expensive."

Brenda Whitlock said: "It's sad to see. I spent many a happy hour browsing in there and often met my two children from Bishop Luffa school and had a little snack in the restaurant."

Mark Wells said: "I'm going to miss this store, best company and store I ever worked at."

Jan Pulling said: "How very sad, loved going in there, very rarely came out without buying something. Sale time was even better. Chichester used to be a good place to shop."

Ruth Eeles said: "How about having more shops that more people can afford to shop in such as Primark. Chichester needs to stops its air of superiority and do this otherwise there will soon be no shopping centre at all."

Rachel Dodds said: "I was in there today, I feel so sorry for the staff — such a difficult time for them."