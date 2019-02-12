Rolls-Royce Motor Cars calls for improved parking and speeding controls at Goodwood

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has today called upon the local authorities to urgently improve parking and speeding controls on roads around the company’s head office and manufacturing plant at Goodwood, West Sussex.

Rolls-Royce has consistently and publicly voiced concern at the lack of local controls, and is calling upon Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council for urgent improvements.

The company has voiced the need for more double yellow lines in key locations, parking controls to support local residents and the robust enforcement of speeding fines.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, said: “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars works hard to be a good neighbour and we have invested heavily in our business to support this ethos.

“For example, in January we opened a multi-million pound, 500-space car park to minimise the number of employee vehicles parked on local roads.”

He continued: “We welcome the positive news that West Sussex County Council will hold a local public consultation on these matters at the end of this month and we urge swift and decisive action.”

It comes after Westhampnett Parish Council wrote to council leaders and police requesting urgent action to tackle traffic issues in the parish ‘before there is a fatality’.