Rolls-Royce to close early for crucial World Cup match

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have suspended all production at Goodwood to allow its craftsmen to watch England’s crucial World Cup semi-final.

The marque will close the doors to its head office and manufacturing plant early for one evening only at their sole global manufacturing facility.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer for Rolls‑Royce Motor Cars, said: “The Rolls-Royce family is incredibly diverse and cosmopolitan: we have almost 50 nationalities represented at the Home of Rolls-Royce.

“But as a proudly British company, based in West Sussex, we felt it was right, and important, to honour England’s success.

“Closing our doors early means a large group of people, who would otherwise have been working, have the chance to watch the game and share in the sense of national pride that comes with this great occasion.”

