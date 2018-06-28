Shortage of beer? Have no fear... there's real ale here!

While the country suffers a shortage of carbon dioxide – the gas pumped into many commercially brewed beers to make them fizzy - real ale provides a very tasty solution to the problem.

“The thing about Real Ales,” explains Emsworth Brewery head brewer Sam Barron-Bolt, “is that the natural fermentation process produces the bubbles without having to add extra gas.

“Real ales like our Wayfarer Golden Ale have all the tang and taste that more mainstream drinkers expect and enjoy from lager-style beers.

“When they’re lightly chilled on a summer afternoon they’ll bring out the best in any barbecue or football match.

“There may be a shortage of CO2, but there’s really no shortage of brilliant British beer. Just go out there and try some!”

The Emsworth Brewery lies just behind West Street and sells its bottled beers direct through Emsworth Antiques Etc at 16–18 West Street in Emsworth.

