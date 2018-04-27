Solicitors to close Midhurst office

Anderson Rowntree Solicitors has announced it will close its Midhurst centre in June, consolidating its business operation into its offices in Petworth and Chichester.

The firm said it had been looking for larger, more suitable premises in Midhurst to replace its office in Sheep Lane but a shortage of good centrally placed commercial premises had meant this was not possible.

Long-serving Midhurst partner, Bridget Davies, well known to many people in the area, will be transferring to the Petworth office, together with a number of support staff, in order to maintain continuity for clients.

The firm’s partners said they had decided to close the Midhurst office from June 29 this year, after undertaking a careful review of how best to meet growing demand for their services across the county.

Senior partner Chris Wise said: “We believe the consolidation of our Midhurst services into the Petworth and Chichester offices will ensure a high level of support and resources will be provided to our many loyal Midhurst clients and introducers.

“The legal services market continues to change rapidly and we must evolve and look to the future to meet these different demands.

“By focusing our resources into a smaller number of larger office locations we can better service our clients’ ongoing needs.”

One of West Sussex’s longest established law firms, Anderson Rowntree dates back to 1850 and has kept some of its clients for generations.

The firm provides a full range of legal services to individuals, families and business owners, including property sale and purchase, wills and estate administration, family law, civil litigation and commercial law, including business formation and structuring.

In addition to the Petworth and Chichester branches, Anderson Rowntree also has an office in Storrington.

Visit www.andersonrowntree.co.uk for more details.