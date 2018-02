The Range is stil opening in Chichester – but the retail giant can’t say when.

The home and garden retailer has permission for the old BHS site in Westhampnett Road, opposite Sainsbury’s.

Following its interest in a Bognor site which prompted speculation it might drop plans for Chichester, a spokesman said: “We can confirm that The Range will be opening a new store in Chichester but as yet we don’t have any further information on when this will be.”