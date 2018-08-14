The Range store prepares for Chichester opening

A superstore is preparing for it's 'grand opening' in Chichester next week.

The Range, at the former BHS site in Westhampnett Road, will be officially opened on Friday, August 24 by the chairman of the district council, councillor Elizabeth Hamilton.

More than 80 full and part time jobs have also been announced. These include store managers, warehouse assistants and retail administrators.

Chris Dawson, owner of The Range, said: "Each store plays an important part in the success of our company and Chichester is no exception.

"This site has been on the radar for some time and we are delighted to replace the former BHS with a new national retailer in town.

"We are very lucky with the staff we have and I look forward to welcoming the new team members to the company. I would like to invite the local community to join us for the opening next Friday and discover the fantastic selection of products that we offer."

The store will feature and outdoor garden centre and family cafe and has said that the first 50 people through the doors on opening day will have the opportunity to win prizes. Spirit FM will also be running a competition for a £250 git card.

Across the opening weekend the store will run numerous free demonstrations and activities including face painting and arts and crafts demonstrations.

