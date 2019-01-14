These are the 10 most expensive West Sussex towns and villages to buy a home
Getting on the property ladder is tricky at the best of times, but it makes it even harder if your home town is so expensive that you are effectively priced out of the area.
Here we look at the ten ‘highest value towns’ in West Sussex according to research by the property website Zoopla. The Zed-Index is the average property value in a given area based on current Zoopla Estimates. Find out here the ten most expensive postcodes in East Sussex
1. Petworth
Petworth has been named as the most expensive town in West Sussex, with Zoopla giving it an estimated Zed-Index of �684,622 pounds
2. Pulborough
Pulborough, a large village on the River Arun, has been named as the second most expensive town, with an estimated Zed-Index of �560,284
3. Henfield
In third place, Henfield - one of three villages in the Horsham district on this list - has an estimated Zed-Index of �548,256 pounds
4. Billingshurst
Historic Billingshurst has an estimated Zed-Index of �542,891 pounds, placing it in fourth place
