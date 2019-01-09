These are the 9 most expensive streets in and around Chichester
Do you live in one of Chichester district’s most expensive roads or hamlets? Here we look at the top nine ‘highly valued’ streets/areas in the district according to the property website Zoopla.
Please note that the Zed-Index is the average property value in a given area based on current Zoopla Estimates. PROPERTY NEWS: An ethical property developer? Read more about one’s woman’s journey as she tries to creates homes for people on smaller budgets.
1. Spinney Lane, Chichester PO20
This is the most expensive road in Chichester, according to Zoopla, which has given it a Zed-Index of 2,647,700 pounds SUS-190901-115420001
Google Maps
2. East Strand, Chichester PO20
Accoridng to Zoopla, the estimated Zed-Index (the average property value in a given area) is 2,445,120 pounds SUS-190901-115319001
Google Maps
3. Ebernoe, Petworth GU28
The Zed-Index estimate for this area is 2,013,458 pounds SUS-190901-115329001
Google Maps
4. Rookwood Lane, Chichester PO20
In fiurth place is Rookwood Lane, which has an estimated Zed-Index of 1,990,198 pounds SUS-190901-115400001
Google Maps
View more