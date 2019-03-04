A few of the shops that has spread out from Sussex

These are the food and shop chains that started life in Sussex

They have become staples in the high street and have become household favourites, but did you know that these companies started life in Sussex?

Here we look at 15 businesses that have spread their wings and put Sussex on the map.

1. Steamer Trading

This started in Sussex and is now the largest independent estate agency in the South East of England, with more than 100 branches operating under five different trading brands

2. Arun Estates

This started off as a street food stall in Horsham, appeared on the TV show My Million Pound Menu and now has a permanent base in Leeds.

3. Jah Jyot - Punjabi Street Food

Helen and Simon Pattinson launched a small chocolate shop in Brighton and now has five shops across the South East

4. Montezuma's

