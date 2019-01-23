These are the Patisserie Valerie cafés which are set to close

Struggling café chain Patisserie Valerie is to close 71 of its branches, administrators announced today (January 23).

The Brighton café on East Street is one of the 71 earmarked for closure.

But the other Sussex branches in Hove, Chichester and Eastbourne are among the 122 outlets which will remain open while 'administrators seek a buyer for the business'.

Administrator KPMG confirmed the closure of a number of 'loss-making' stores today, including one at East Street, Brighton.

David Costley-Wood, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “Since our appointment less than 24 hours ago, we have been pleased with the level of interest we have received in the business, and so remain hopeful of achieving a positive outcome.

“In the meantime, we can reassure customers that across the remaining 122 stores, it is all but business as usual.”

KPMG said the closures would result in 920 redundancies.

The full list of outlets set to close:

Basildon - Debenhams - The Eastgate Centre

Beverley - Debenhams - Unit 4 Flemingate Centre, Flemingate

Chelmsford - Debenhams - 27 High St

Edinburgh - Debenhams - 109 Princes Street

Glasgow - Debenhams - 97 Argyle Street

Hereford - Debenhams - Auctioneers Walk, The Old Market

Liverpool - Debenhams - 42 Lord Street

London - Debenhams - 10 Garratt Lane, Southside Shopping Centre, Wandsworth

London - Debenhams - Westfield Shopping Centre, Ariel Way

London - Debenhams - 334-348 Oxford Street

Middlesbrough - Debenhams - The Corner, 1 Newport Rd,

Newport - Debenhams - 1-7 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square

Oxford - Debenhams - 1-12 Magdalen Street, OX1 3AA

Redditch - Debenhams - Kingfisher Shopping Centre, 19 Watford Walk

Stevenage - Debenhams - Roaring Meg Retail Park

Telford - Debenhams - Telford Shopping Centre

Wigan - Debenhams - Unit 39 Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Compton Street

Banbury - Druckers - Unit 28, Castle Quay Shopping Centre Castle Street

Birmingham - Druckers - Café 1, Upper Mall West

Birmingham - Druckers - 100 Great Western Arcade

Burton - Druckers - Centre Mall Café, Cooper Square Shopping Centre

Cheltenham - Druckers - Unit 28 Regent Arcade

Coventry - Druckers - 66 Hertford Street

Dudley - Druckers - Unit L78C Finance Mall Merry Hill Centre

Hanley - Druckers - Unit 230, The Mall Café The Potteries Shopping Centre

Leamington Spa - Druckers - Unit 35 Royal Priors

Leeds White Rose - Druckers - White Rose Shopping Centre South Mall

Leicester - Druckers - Fosse Park Food Court

Manchester - Druckers - 169 The Arndale Centre

Nottingham - Druckers - 218 Victoria Centre

Poole - Druckers - The Mall Café Dolphin Center

Redditch - Druckers - 25E Kingfisher Walk

Solihul - Druckers - 26 Jubilee Walk

Stratford Upon Avon - Druckers - 43 Henley Street

Tamworth - Druckers - 51 Ankerside Centre George Street

Wolverhampton - Druckers - 61 Dudley Street

Baldock - Motorway - Unit 3 Extra MSA Baldock, A1(M) Junction 10

Beaconsfield - Motorway - UNIT 2, M40 Junction 2

Cambridge - Motorway - A14 (M11) Cambridge, Boxworth

Peterbrough - Motorway - Great North Road, Haddon

Cheltenham - Next - 1A-1B, Gallagher Retail Park, Tewksbury Road

Hounslow - Next - Unit 1 Treaty Centre, 263-265 High Street

Manchester - Next - Unit 1C, Barton Square, Barton Dock Road

Manchester - Next - Unit 22 Manchester Fort Shopping Centre, Cheltenman Hill Rd

Bradford - Patisserie Valerie - The Broadway

Brighton - Patisserie Valerie - 36 East Street

Bristol - Patisserie Valerie - 57 Queens Road

Bury - Patisserie Valerie - 26-28 The Haymarket

Chester - Patisserie Valerie - 31, Bridge Street

Chippenham - Patisserie Valerie - Unit 1b Borough Parade

Cwmbran - Patisserie Valerie - 8 The Mall

Derby - Patisserie Valerie - 2 Crown Walk

Doncaster - Patisserie Valerie - Unit 100, 20 St Sepulchre Gate, Frenchgate Shopping Centre

Glasgow - Patisserie Valerie - B12 Glasgow Fort

Glasgow - Patisserie Valerie - 18-20 Royal Exchange Square

Gloucester - Patisserie Valerie - 4 Southgate Street

Leeds - Patisserie Valerie - Unit 2 Ground Floor, 8 St Pauls Street

Liverpool - Patisserie Valerie - Unit 1, 35 Whitechapel

London - Patisserie Valerie - 37 Brushfield Steet

London - Patisserie Valerie - 94 Holland Park Avenue

London - Patisserie Valerie - 44 Old Compton Street

London - Patisserie Valerie - 24-26 Turnham Green Terrace

London - Patisserie Valerie - 27 Kensington Church Street

London - Patisserie Valerie - 15 Bedford Street

London - Patisserie Valerie - 80 Long Acre

London - Patisserie Valerie - 215 Brompton Road

Manchester - Patisserie Valerie - 2-4 St Ann Street

Newcastle - Patisserie Valerie - 141 Grainger Street

Peterbrough - Patisserie Valerie - 2 Cathedral Square

Salisbury - Patisserie Valerie - 24 Butchers Row

Southport - Patisserie Valerie - 365 Lord Street