Trading blues? Not us, say Midhurst shopkeepers

Traders in Midhurst are fighting back against the idea that the town’s retailers ‘have the blues’ in an open letter extolling the virtues of Midhurst’s ‘thriving retail scene’.

The letter from 15 different businesses based in the town said cllr Steve Morley’s comments in last week’s Observer about the impact of roadworks through the centre of town ‘raised some interesting issues’ but were concerned by his ‘depressingly negative’ outlook.

They said they didn’t know which traders Mr Morley thought ‘had the blues’, as it certainly didn’t apply to them.

Instead, they pointed to the beauty of Midhurst’s ‘magnificent period buildings’ and the area as ‘the centre of world class polo’ as ingredients for a ‘thriving prosperous community’.

They wrote: “Some may consider that the A272 passing through the centre of the town is a negative, but it is often possible to turn a problem into an opportunity.

“More attractive, modern shops and cafes might actually encourage those passing through to stop and explore.

“A main thoroughfare through the middle of Petworth has not prevented it being a vibrant retail centre attracting visitors throughout the year.

“We all experience the inconvenience of road works from time to time, but they are both necessary and temporary and have no long term effect.

“As Mr Morley says, leadership is needed and it is up to the council to take the initiative and encourage, with the support of residents and traders, new modern retail outlets, cafes and a regular street market which have rejuvenated many country towns such as Frome.”

Those undersigned were Caroline Bloomfield, Karin Dunbar - Stuff & Co, Lucy Hayward - The Country Brocante, Susan Masiello - The Place on West Street, Andrew Chiverton - The Crafty Pint, Geoff Allnutt - J E Allnutt & Son Ltd and Geoff Allnutt Clocks Ltd, Jazz Walker - Jazz Walker Interiors, Patricia Cranfield - Farringdon’s Pets, Brendon Davies - Comestibles Deli, Robert Huggett - Robert and Sheron, Simon Wheeler - Wheeler’s Bookshop, Bex Page - Midhurst Framing, Caroline and Steve Granger - Down to Earth, Laura and Milos Jandac - The Upholsterer and Freya Parles - Wizzbits Toys.