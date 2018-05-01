UPDATE: The list of RBS branches set to close

Royal Bank of Scotland has revealed which of its branches across England and Wales it is closing.

Earlier today, it announced it was closing 162 branches across England and Wales, with 792 jobs lost.

Now a list has been released confirming which of the branches are to close and when.

In Sussex we have four branches that are closing – all of them in West Sussex.

The first to close in Sussex will be the Chichester branch on July 31, followed by the Crawley branch on July 26.

The Horsham branch will close on August 29 and the Worthing branch will close on November 14.

Branches in Portsmouth, Tunbridge Wells, and Folkestone are also set to close.

Branches in Eastbourne and Brighton are safe.

An RBS spokesperson said: “We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected. We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum.”

Have you been affected by the closures? If so, let us know what you think by emailing your thoughts to copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk with the subject RBS closures.

To find out why the branches are closing and what it means for customers, please click here for our previous article.